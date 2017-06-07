Look Fresh Yet Glamorous During Summer

With the mercury refusing to climb down, toss away your dark and dramatic make-up palette. Less is more, opt for a subtle yet bold look, say experts.

A few ace designers and makeup artists have shared tips:

* Casual day out with friends: You would need to keep your make-up natural and light. The idea is to look effortless yet glamorous. So the best way to embrace the summer vibe would be to refrain from using too much liquid make-up. Instead, just dab on a semi matte stick concealer and you are good to go.

* For bright, sunny brunches: You want to look glowing, fresh and contoured in the photographs. So here is how you can take your pictures to the next level. Simply apply a light shimmery blush in peach or pink undertones over the apples of your cheeks, across the bridge of your nose, and on your temple.

* For the summer dance parties: There can be a lot of rules for party make-up but the best way is to keep it minimal. Blend a touch of highlighter and apply it on top of the cheekbones and brow bones and down the bridge of the nose. The cream-based shimmer can also be used to illuminate the face and the shoulders.

* Make your lips summer ready: Summer is the time when you drink lots of fluids. You would neither want to leave lipstick on every glass at restaurants and pubs or let the heat make your lipstick bleed. It will be only wise to use a lip liner before applying any lipstick as it controls the chances of bleeding. So, pick a lip liner of the same colour of the lipstick you are going to use. Try the lip pencils that are smooth enough to define, enhance and complement any colour of lipstick or gloss.

* Use SPF-based make-up: It is important to protect your skin from dryness, tanning and premature ageing, especially during summer. Make-up with SPF content in it will shield your skin from the heat outside and will make you look gorgeous in summer without compromising with the health of your skin.

* Wear waterproof make-up: The most annoying thing about summer is the constant sweating which ruins your make-up. Either the make-up starts coming off or starts cracking altogether. Waterproof make-up stands out as the ultimate saviour. Not only is it light on your skin but is long lasting as well.

* Ditch the shimmer, go for dewy and natural look: Natural and dewy look is the most convenient and apt look for summer. It saves people from applying heavy foundation on the face and helps to get sun-kissed look with just a concealer, blush and highlighter.

* Blotting papers for your rescue: To get rid of sticky summer skin, people usually go for thick absorbent powder or extreme mattifying make-up but there is a delicate fix to it. Use blotting papers to soak up moisture and get the fresh look.