Look Your Best During Dandiya Nights With Perfect Make-Up

Want to look your best during the time of festivities? Opt for HD (high definition) makeup products, emerald green eyeshadow, and soft coral lip shades, suggest experts.Make-up experts Gunjan Gaur from ALPS Beauty Clinics and Aashmeen Munjal have listed make-up tips:* Base: After the application of primer or BB crème, it's time to apply high definition silicon base. The presence of minute crystal particle makes the skin glowing and gives an even finish. It gives an illusion effect to your makeup and makes you look scintillating even in the presence of lights. In order to look natural, HD makeup is suggested.* Eyes: Accentuate eyes with eyeshadows shades like charcoal brown, deep bronze, and smoky black. If your skin tone is brown, then emphasize your eyes with a shade of emerald green. Put on some sparkling metallic shades like bronze, gun-metal grey or even gold, in keeping with the festive spirit.* Cheeks: Use sculpting serum with a blush on shades like peach, mild gold or blend of both peach and gold. If you want to avoid peach then blend gold with the lightest shade of your attire from your makeup palette.* Contour: Try with a dark brown shade of blusher on the edges of your nose -- over the chin to camouflage your double-chin and endow your face with a chiseled look this Dandiya night.* Lips: Go light on the lips with soft corals. On the flip side, if you are a fan of darker colors, orange, and deep red is the key for that contemporary bold and traditional look at the same time.If your eye makeup is dark, let the lip make-up remain light and vice-versa.* Hairstyle: The flowering bun is a really trendy option, all you have to do is make a simple knotted bun behind your head. Decorate it with a flower like a sunflower or a dahlia on the side or something as basic and elegant as a gajra.The flower should cover at least half of your bun. Or if you want to avoid any of the floral made-ups, accessorize your hair bun with hair accessories like Kundan pins, delicate Kundan work chains to hold your bun.You could also go for a fish braid, messy bun, side braid or any other braid-style to be the limelight of the Dandiya occasion.* Nails: Splashing a few poppy hues of neon shades onto them. Hot pinks, luminous reds, poppy oranges, gleaming greens, brilliant yellow are some of the nail paints you could experiment with.* Beauty spots: Dandiya is the only occasion probably in which black dots/bindis can be flaunted with innate grace -- that too over any part of the body. These dots add a dash of girly charm when drawn in a proper manner on the chin, corners of the eyes, forehead, wrist, ankle or arms.