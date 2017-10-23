L'Oreal Paris 'Merry Metals' is a Mesmerizing Holiday Makeup Collection

For holiday 2017, the cosmetics giant's festive makeup line "Merry Metals" lets everyone shine this party season with intense, metallic shades and sparkling shimmer effects.After a wild, feline collection for 2015, then a glamorous and extravagant line for 2016, L'Oréal Paris has chosen magnetic and captivating beauty as this year's theme with its "Merry Metals" collection. With its striking metallic shades, it's a collection that's sure to get revelers noticed this festive season.The base is bang on trend, subtly worked to bring out skin's natural glow with the "Merry Metals Glam Droplets" liquid highlighter. This festive makeup essential takes the form of metallic drops that highlight and illuminate skin naturally, while also leaving a slightly shimmering finish.For the final touch, the "Merry Metals" five-color highlighting palette features natural shades to iluminate or sculpt different parts of the face or cheeks.Metallic shimmer comes in liquid formulations, with creamy and pigmented color for a mesmerizing and festive look. "Merry Metals Eye Paint" is a paint-on eye color in three dazzling shades, including gold and silver, nailing the magnetic effect of this holiday look.Two "Super-Liner Merry Metals" eyeliners perfect the look, bringing an added festive touch with gold and rose gold shades. Lips get various metallic shades of "Lip Paint" (pink, bright red, dark purple) for comfortable, long-lasting and intense color. The metallic finish sets the tone for this captivating seasonal look.