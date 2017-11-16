Lush Adds New Scents To Its ‘Gorilla Perfume' Line

Lush has released a slew of new fragrances just ahead of the holiday season.The brand, which is famous for its handmade cosmetics made using natural ingredients, has added several new scents to its ‘Gorilla Perfume' line. The new fragrances include ‘Cardamom Coffee', which the brand describes as an "enveloping embrace of a perfume" that "captures that rush of warmth and hospitality," as well as the sugary, candied floral "Amelie Mae." There is also "Relentless," a spicy fragrance featuring notes of mellowed out patchouli; "I'm Home," a comforting vanilla scent; and a sweet, zesty perfume called "What Would Love Do?"Lush is clearly taking fragrances very seriously this season -- the brand has also just released a trio of new body sprays, perfume knot wraps and solid perfumes. And it isn't alone -- other big beauty brands launching fragrances this fall include Stella McCartney, whose perfume ‘Stella in Two Peony' dropped earlier this week, and Dolce & Gabbana's new scents "Amber Skin" and "Amber Sun," which went on sale this month. Meanwhile, superstar Kim Kardashian West has just unveiled her first-ever trio of gardenia-themed fragrances.To view the Lush Gorilla Perfume collection, see www.lushusa.com