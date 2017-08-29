Luxe Bridge To House Iconic Foreign Brands

Luxe Bridge is the new entrant in the multi-retail format in India, bringing together a string of international designer labels under one roof.Genesis Luxury has launched the multi-brand fashion destination at the Ambience Mall here. It aims to bring together exclusive international designer labels, specially curated to cater to a global audience, said a statement.Luxe Bridge has a line-up of iconic brands including Coach, Furla, McQ, the contemporary brand from the House of Alexander McQueen, Cavalli Class along with the business and lifestyle accessories label TUMI.There is also a range of carefully curated perfumes from powerhouse brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Jimmy Choo, Giorgio Armani and many more available under the exclusive Luxe Bridge label."Luxe Bridge has by far been one of the most exciting projects. With the rising aspiration of the middle class, and the booming luxury market we are looking at tapping into new exciting markets with our multi-retail format. We are proud to partner with brands like Cavalli Class, McQ and Coccinelle, who have been trendsetters, internationally acclaimed and millennial favourites," said Nikhil Mehra CEO at Genesis Group.