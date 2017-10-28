Madame Tussauds Delhi Unveils Justin Bieber’s Wax Figure At The Grub Food Fest

Besides being an international pop icon, he is the heartthrob of a million girls across the globe.Yes, we are talking about none other than international singing sensation Justin Bieber, whose wax figure was recently launched by Madame Tussaud’s Delhi at its pop-up at the Grub Fest in the capital.Justin’s figure has been one of the most sought-after figures internationally and it created a similar sensation in the capital when it was unveiled at the Grub Festival.The unveiling of the wax figure, which began with performances by artistes on his popular tracks, was an instant hit among the festival visitors, who sang and grooved to the numbers as the artistes performed.At the event, Madame Tussauds Delhi also have the festival visitors a mini-preview of the attraction that is slated to open on December 1, 2017.The Madame Tussauds ensemble at the fest had the wax figures of actor Hrithik Roshan and singer Jennifer Lopez displayed, which gave the visitor a glimpse of the upcoming Delhi attraction.At Madame Tussauds Delhi, wax figures of famous personalities from across genres including sports, history, politics and glamour will be displayed under one roof. Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the life-like figures of the celebrities, which marks the uniqueness of the attraction.Also at the Grub Festival,