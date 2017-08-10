Madame Tussauds Delhi unveiled ethereal beauty and legendary actress Madhubala's wax-figure on Thursday at an event held in the capital. Being the first star to be waxed from the golden era of Hindi cinema for the Delhi attraction, the iconic actress's wax-figure aims to bring alive the classic era of Bollywood with everlasting grace when the attraction opens later this year.Madhubala's youngest sibling Madhur Brij Bhushan graced the occasion with her presence.(Photo: Wax figure of Madhubala unveiled by Madame Tussauds Delhi/Perfect Relations)The mesmerising figure, which has been sculpted in the actress's iconic 'Anarkali' pose from the cult film Mughal-e-Azam, brings to life her flawless beauty and charm and it allows her fans to relive the moment and admire her beauty once again.At the event, Anshul Jain, General Manager and Director Merlin Entertainments India Pvt. Ltd told the media that since the legendary star isn't present among us, it, therefore, required tremendous research which involved meeting with the family, studying the photos and videos that were available etc. He also mentioned that although not many coloured images of the star was available, the inputs from the family members were of great help to the artists who put in a lot of hard work to come up with the actress's wax-figure.Speaking at the event, Madhubala's youngest sister Madhur Brij Bhushan told News18.com in an exclusive chat that she was extremely happy with the way the wax-figure finally turned out. She said, "I can't believe that the inputs that I gave, they have used it in such a marvellous way and carved the wax-figure in a way that it looks so real, it doesn't look like it is a statue. I did give inputs, but it's all their (Madame Tussauds Team) hard work."Talking about the Anarkali pose that the wax-figure has been styled in, Madhur Brij Bhushan said, "It very appropriate, it was selected by us (family). We are the people who said we would like it this way."When asked what her fondest memory with her elder sister Madhubala was, Madhur Brij Bhushan replied saying, "Since I was the youngest in the family I got married after everyone else. So, I got to spend more time with her. The nine years that I spent with her when she was ill, I could feel her pain, of course, my other sisters and parents too could feel her pain, but I was the last to get married, so, I shared the maximum with her. And it's a memory which can never ever disappear, it's within me, it's in my heart, I have lived with it."(Photo: Wax figure of Madhubala unveiled by Madame Tussauds Delhi/Perfect Relations)"This figure is based on research. I think to capture her beauty, and if you look at the figure her beauty is reflected through her eyes, that was a challenge" said Ms Petra, Creative Team London, Madame Tussauds to News18.com when asked what the most difficult part about work on Madhubala's wax-figure was.The artists in the United Kingdom took over 6 months to create the exact wax figure of the actress. Usually, the star whose wax-figure is being created gives measurements to the team, but since in this case, it wasn't possible, the team took actual clothes of Madhubala from her family to determine her body measurements etc. After intensive research and study, the wax figure was finally unveiled and will feature the Bollywood section of the entertainment hotspot which shall open its doors to the public end of this year.