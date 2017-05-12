Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Reminds Me Of 1983 World Cup: Kapil Dev

It was an iconic moment both for the man who led India to its emphatic victory in 1983 - the country's first ICC World Cup win - and for one of the most prestigious, legendary wax attraction entertainment hotspot Madame Tussauds, for both had come together for the unveiling of Kapil Dev's first wax statue for the upcoming Madame Tussauds Delhi.

Kapil's incredibly detailed figure was crafted from over 300 measurements and photographs, and it is sculpted in an iconic, dynamic bowling pose of the cricketer. This pose chosen for the figure reflects a fan favourite and is depicting him from the memorable victory of the cricket World Cup in 1983.

As soon as one looks at the figure, a flashback of the moments and time when the country was cheering and celebrating the big win, is bound to happen.

While speaking exclusively to News18.com, the cricketer revealed that he was very happy and delighted on being approached by Madame Tussauds. He said, "When Madame Tussauds approached me, I felt very happy and delighted. This was altogether a whole new experience for me. I was unaware of the study and the research the team puts in to develop the sculpture. I have never been engaged in anything like this in past." "Moreover, I felt honored when I got to know that my figure will be placed along with personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Mahatma Gandhi in Madame Tussauds India," he added.

Recollecting what it was like giving measurements to the establishment for the wax figure, Dev said, "During the sitting process, they took over 300 measurements of me. That is when it hit me that this job is not easy. It indeed takes in a humongous effort and dedication. They measured each and every intricate detail of my body - my height, my hair, my skin colour, nails, shoe size and a lot more. One given sitting took 3-4 hours. Now when I look at my figure, I realize it was worth the effort."

When asked if he was satisfied with the final output, the cricketer had nothing but praise for the effort and hardwork that had gone behind and how the wax figure reminded him of the golden memory (1983 World Cup victory). He told News18.com, "I really like my figure, the basic details captured are beautifully crafted. It looks exactly like me. It reminds me of that moment which is indeed a golden memory for me. Words can't express how much I enjoyed that moment.

The figure will be displayed at the upcoming Madame Tussauds in Delhi where the statue will join other sports icons of the country when the attraction opens to public in 2017.

The wax attraction will have a dedicated sports zone involving eminent sports icons such as master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Argentinian star footballer Lionel Mess and legendary football star David Beckham.

Earlier, statues of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Lady Gaga and Madame Anna Maria 'Marie' Tussauds were unveiled at capital New Delhi.