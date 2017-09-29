Madonna Used To Get Facials From Heroin Addict

Hollywood star Madonna says due to lack of cash, she once used to get facials from a heroin addict.At the US launch of her MDNA Skin line, Madonna also spoke about the unexpected location where she used to get facials before she became the Queen of Pop."I remember when I lived on the Lower East Side and I really didn't have much cash and there was a salon on 7th street between first and second avenue and there was a girl in the back — and I know this is weird — but she was a heroin addict, and she gave amazing facials and I would go to her and we would somehow do trades," people.com quoted Madonna as saying."Skin was very important to me, and I always took care of my skin even at a young age," said the 59-year-old icon."There were many years where I wasn't interested in having eyebrows. There were many years where I wasn't interested in wearing bows. But my skin was always exposed so even in my sex book, I didn't have a real tan - I had François Nars painting on a tan everywhere," she added of her beauty and style evolution through the decades.In 2014, Madonna launched MDNA Skin, which was only available in Japan until Tuesday, when it launched at Barneys here.She uses the products on every part of her body, including her backside."I have used the clay mask on my butt," Madonna said, explaining: Don't you want soft skin on your butt? I mean don't a lot of people look at your butt? Your butt has an audience. At least one!"