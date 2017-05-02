Magic Of Moon, Stars Inspire Designer Mithi Kalra

Designer Mithi Kalra, who launched her new 'Moonlight Collection' at the India Runway Week, says she found inspiration in the purity and sanctity attached to the moon and stars.

"Moonlight came to me almost naturally as I had always been fascinated with the purity and sanctity that is attached to the moon and stars and the magic we all have believed in from our very childhood," she said.

"And the monochrome trend is something I feel, even though in vogue from long, was in a need for some reinvention. So, I decided to play with somewhat sensual cuts and patterns on delicate yet easily wearable fabrics, as is apparent in my designs for this year's fashion runway," Kalra said in a statement.

Her line includes short party dresses, flowing ball gowns and full-length cocktail dresses.

The designer is an alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology.