Make The Most Of Your Space With These Home Decor Ideas
(Photo: reuters/Image for representation)
Be smart with storage and the type of furniture you buy for a small apartment, say experts.
Pritika Chatterjee, co-founder and CEO of TidyHomz, and Mahima Singh, Visual Merchandiser at Furlenco, share some decor tips.
* Hang a curtain around your bed. Choose a soothing colour that compliments the walls of the room as well as your bedside lamp shade. This simple trick will make your sleeping space cosy and comfortable.
* Another way to liven up small space is by bringing in smart furniture. In a small space, every single piece of furniture must provide multiple functions. There is a wide variety of multipurpose racks available in the market.
* Be smart with storage. Use vertical space with floor-to-ceiling shelving for your bare essentials. If you plan to stay longer, use store knick-knacks in wicker baskets or embellished boxes to keep everything clean and organised.
* Invest in a centre table which doubles as a coffee table and when you pull the top up: instant work station. All your documents, books, remote controls or other small stuff can also go into the storage when the table opens up.
* An extendable table is also a perfect idea if you prefer eating on a dining table. You can easily convert a four seater to six seater depending on number of guests at your place.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Enjoys a Perfect Afternoon with Kendall Jenner, Nicole Kidman
- Did Ranveer-Deepika Just Virtually Accept Their Relationship?
- Champions Trophy 2017: All-round India Thrash Pak to Start Title Defence
- MOM: Sridevi-Starrer Leaves Us With Many Questions with Its Twisted Plot
- Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai