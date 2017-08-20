Makeup Drops: The Secret To An Endless Summer Glow

Makeup drops are the ideal way to customise your favorite beauty products and add a little glimmer to your complexion. They can be used directly on the skin, or added to moisturizers and foundations for a truly unique finish. If you want to accentuate your summer tan or simply prolong your happy post-vacation glow, check out some of the drops below.Cover FX was arguably the brand to kickstart the makeup drops craze a few years ago with its line of 'Custom Cover Drops' -- a series of makeup drops which creates customized foundation coverage. The brand has since extended the concept to highlighters, and its 'Custom Enhancer Drops' offer a luminous finish in shades ranging from pearly pink to striking gold. To stretch summer out as long as possible, try 'Sunset', for a deep, sunkissed bronze.www.coverfx.comFeeling nostalgic for the beach? Invoke memories of the ocean with Tarte's new 'Rainforest of the Sea Radiance Drops', which are designed to give you a 'healthy, mermaid glow'. The drops can be rubbed directly into the skin, blended with foundation, or even applied under lipstick for a fresh, dewy look.tartecosmetics.comSephora Collection's 'Radiant Luminizer Drops' come in three different hues -- a luminous pink, a champagne tone, and 'Ultralight', a shimmering bronze. When dabbed onto the cheekbones, browbone, or any other area you'd like to highlight, they add a subtle but summery glow.www.sephora.comClinical skincare brand Algenist got technical when creating its 'Reveal Concentrated Luminizing Drops', a trio of serums that contain gold pigments and ultra-fine pearls for a soft-focus shimmer. The 'Champagne' hue will have everyone thinking you just got back from the beach.www.algenist.comIf you're not keen on too much shimmer, try 'Honey Bronze Drops of Sun' from The Body Shop, which promises a natural-looking, matte holiday glow. It can be applied directly to skin or combined with foundation.