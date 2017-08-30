Malaika And Shilpa's Modern Spin To Saree Is Winning Hearts
We have seen both Malaika and Shilpa experimenting and redefining ways in which the traditional saree can be worn in modern times. And like all other attempts by them, this one too is winning hearts.
(Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Malaika Arora/ Yogen Shah)
B-town beauties, fashionistas and fitness enthusiasts, actress Malaika Arora Khan and Shilpa Shetty have time and again proven that age is just a number for them and that both of them have no qualms in experimenting with their looks and fashion game.
The two divas, who was recently snapped in their gorgeous avatars at two separate occasions, were seen flaunting the traditional Indian six yards with a chic, modern touch to it.
While Malaika donned an Amit Aggarwal metallic one shoulder saree dress made of moulded bodice and industrial pleating, Shilpa on the other hand was photographed in a Ragini Ahuja shibori saree which she teamed with a sheep nappa leather bralet.
Malaika rounded off her looks with minimum accessories, soft curls, black metallic pumps and a dash of hot pink on her lips, while Shilpa opted for statement neckpiece and bracelet, heels by Christian Louboutin, wavy tresses and nude makeup for complete her look.
Take a look.
Credit: @Amit Aggarwal
Credit: @Shilpa Shetty Kundra
What do you think about their look, tell us in the comments section below.
