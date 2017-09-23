Malaika is a Dynamic Fashion Icon, Says Celebrity Stylist Maneka Harisinghani
Malaika Arora Khan's personal sense of style is edgy and experimental revealed celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani.
Malaika Arora Khan at Mumbai airport. (Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah/ File pic)
From being one of the most glamorous faces on the ramp to making stunning appearances on the red carpet, there's no denying the fact that actress-turned-fitness enthusiast and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora Khan is one of the most stylish females the Hindi film industry has.
Well known for her perfect sense of style and impressive sartorial choices, there's no outfit that Malaika can't pull off. In fact, she is someone who can make the most basic of attires look modish, funky and elegant with her midas touch and stylish spin.
To know more about Malaika's personal style and to understand her fashion choices better, we spoke to celebrity stylish Maneka Harisinghani, who has on more than one occasion styled the B-town star.
"Malaika is a dynamic fashion icon. Her personal sense of style is edgy and experimental. However, when we work together, we mostly lean towards neo classic style, since she carries it so well," said Maneka Harisinghani in a free-wheeling chat with News18.com.
"She is open to reinterpretation of classic styles, but we don't do any formula dressing. Where is the experimentation in that? Anything that is tried and tested is often not tried again," Maneka added.
When asked if there is anything that Malaika is particular about or if there was a set of dos and don'ts for her, Maneka told News18.com, "Styling is an art. Dos and don’ts of styling is inevitably something that you learn through trial and error. There are two things which I always adhere to - quality, which is always a priority and fit. Fit is more important than a trend. In the end, balance and harmony are the key to any look. The biggest don’t for me is to not bother with what others are doing and follow my instincts."
Talking about choosing ensembles that resonate with Malaika's personal style, Maneka said that everything that the diva dons certainly reflects her personality and is indeed an extension of her sense of style.
"Malaika is a confident woman. She is someone who is aware of what she wants and what she doesn’t want. Every look sported by her is an extension of her sense of style. We don't work with anything that she is not comfortable with," Maneka said.
