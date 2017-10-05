Malaika Set Pulses Racing in a White Gaurav Gupta Gown at a Recent Event; See Pic

Malaika Arora Khan, touted as the hottest B-town mommy, is a style icon in her own right. The actress-turned-fitness enthusiast, who has rarely disappointed with her looks, is a fashion inspiration and an example of how one must make careful sartorial choices and flaunt them at the right places, time and way.Recently, Malaika, who turned up at the Elle Beauty Awards 2017, set pulses racing in a risque white Gaurav Gupta evening gown. The star, who stylishly pulled off the sculpted gown featuring an illusion of movement and bold shoulder, a trademark of designer Gaurav Gupta, carried herself with great confidence and looked stunningly gorgeous as she posed for the shutterbugs on the red carpet.The diva teamed her beautiful outfit with a lot of body shimmer, statement earrings by Swarovski India, designer rings and a clutch. Malaika tied her hair in a sleek ponytail to round off her look.Take a look.(Photo: Malaika Arora poses for photographers upon arrival at the Elle Beauty Awards 2017 On Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Mumbai/ Yogen Shah)Malaika Arora poses for photographers upon arrival at the Elle Beauty Awards 2017 On Wednesday, October 4, 2017 in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)Malaika surely nailed the look. What do you think, let us know in the comments section below.