1-min read

Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon: Bollywood's Glamorous Lot Takes Over The LFW 2017 Runway

The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 has got the best of designers and showstoppers on board.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2017, 3:12 PM IST
Malaika Arora, who happens to be every fashion connoisseur's delight, sashayed down in a Ridhi Mehra red ensemble. She opted for a sheer, red, tulle jumpsuit, lavishly covered with tassels and a seductive long trail with beaded fringing from the designer's collection titled 'Adorne'.

malaika-1Image: Lakme Fashion Week Team

Kriti Sanon looked regal as she glided down in an ornate bralette and lehenga with enticing ruffled long trails to close Arpita Mehta's show. The collection titled 'Midnight Muse' comprised of slip dresses, jackets, pleated palazzo pants, crop top sets and ruffled floral lehengas.

kriti-sanon-1

