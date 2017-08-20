Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon: Bollywood's Glamorous Lot Takes Over The LFW 2017 Runway
The ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017 has got the best of designers and showstoppers on board. The fifth and the last day of the fashion extravaganza witnessed the likes of Malaika Arora and Kriti Sanon turn showstoppers for some of the most prominent names in the fashion industry.
Malaika Arora, who happens to be every fashion connoisseur's delight, sashayed down in a Ridhi Mehra red ensemble. She opted for a sheer, red, tulle jumpsuit, lavishly covered with tassels and a seductive long trail with beaded fringing from the designer's collection titled 'Adorne'.
Image: Lakme Fashion Week Team
Kriti Sanon looked regal as she glided down in an ornate bralette and lehenga with enticing ruffled long trails to close Arpita Mehta's show. The collection titled 'Midnight Muse' comprised of slip dresses, jackets, pleated palazzo pants, crop top sets and ruffled floral lehengas.
