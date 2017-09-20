Manish Arora And Zoya Associate For Paris Fashion Week

Zoya, the Diamond Boutique from the House of Tata, on Tuesday announced a collaboration with eminent fashion designer Manish Arora for his tenth-anniversary presentation at the Paris Fashion Week.There were two signature looks from Arora's upcoming spring-summer collection that was showcased at a preview here.The collaboration was born out of a natural synergy in design philosophy and a distinctly contemporary, international outlook that both brands share, said a statement."Our Spring Summer 2018 reflects fun and luxury with elements like hearts, stars, feathers, and flowers. The collaboration with Zoya Jewellery is a creative fusion of similar vision achieved using different mediums. I am looking forward to the show where we'll get to see this dreamy amalgamation," said Arora.Revathi Kant, AVP-Design & Innovation, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd also added that at Zoya, they have always kept in view the very best of what's trending, while daring to be different."We have an unwavering focus on distinctive design complemented by the finest stones and craftsmanship. This partnership with Manish Arora for Paris Fashion Week, celebrates his effervescent style and the contemporary and international inspirations that are our muse," said Kant.Manish Arora presents his Spring-Summer 18, collection at Paris Fashion Week on September 28.