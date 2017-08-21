Manish Malhotra Finale Show For LFW Was High On Glamour and Bollywood

Manish Malhotra closed the winter-festive edition of Lakme Fashion Week (LFW)with a show that had whose who of Bollywood, including Shabana Azmi, Sridevi Karan Johar, Karishma Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Tiger Shroff cheering for his favourite designer from the front row.The other names who added glamour quotient to the show were Amrita Arora, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza, Kiara Advani , Shriya Saran, Diana Penty, Pooja Hegde, and others.NEXA, the retail experience outlet of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, collaborated with the designer and presented a dazzling fashion happening called 'Tales of Indulgence'.A glass ramp and hundreds of glass strips hung from the ceiling to set the mood as Malhotra unveiled his 'Tales of Indulgence' to the audience and gave them the opportunity to experience his intense, extravagant, display as he launched his bespoke men's wear and women's seductive cocktail and festive bonanza.Talking about the theme of the collection, the designer said: "This July, the Manish Malhotra label completed 12 years. As we began a new chapter heralded by expansion and diversity in design, my closing show at LFW had for the very first-time presented bespoke suits for men.""After a successful menswear show at LFW a few seasons ago, the new collection was a step forward through a renewed focus on the segment.""The suits have been created using varied textiles and textures with a touch of glamour and spans eveningwear, club-wear, festive and occasion-wear. With this collection, we will also introduce a bespoke tailoring service at our stores in New Delhi and Mumbai."The men's wear had the characteristic stylish touches Malhotra is renowned for. Using colours of black, white and chrome, he brought a melange of evening, club festive and occasion wear. The bespoke suits had the attention-grabbing details and designing for the coming season.Baggy pleated pants with rouched ankles will set and Indo-west trend.Long velvet coats with peak lapels, embroidered lapel jackets, velvet smoking options, collarless jackets with embellished sleeves and double-breasted velvet numbers with fur emphasis on the shoulders were interesting additions.The final line of floral embroidered jackets with beaded lapels and contrast collars was a great offering for the fashion-conscious male.To match the formal wear men's segment, Malhotra's women's wear offerings were an assortment of evening and cocktail creations in a selection of fabrics along with handcrafted embellishments.Eye-catchers were the fake bolero, tulle, dress, the military jacket with beaded fringe epaulets, a sensational black halter gown, tasselled silver mini, low back gowns with intricately embroidered skirts and the sari drape creation that could make a show stopping entry.Actor Aditya Roy Kapoor in a black, velvet one-button jacket with a contrast black embroidered lapels closed the show for him along with Jacqueline Fernandez who looked sensational in a long-sleeved, embroidered, net floor-skimming creation, over micro shorts, which showed off an intensely fantastic beaded back and black tulle stole.