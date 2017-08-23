Manish Malhotra On Fashion, Cinema and The Unapologetic Glamour Of His Label

Down the ramp on Sunday night, came a fetching Aditya Roy Kapur and a stunning Jacqueline Fernandez, sporting alluring designs from designer Manish Malhotra's collection. While Aditya flaunted a black, velvet one-button jacket with contrast black embroidered lapels, Jacqueline took over the ramp in a net floor-skimming creation.In an interaction with News18.com just a few days before the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive finale, Malhotra expressed how it's more about his fraternity friends shoring up than the idea of showstoppers that has become the trend."When I did my first fashion show, purely out of emotion, I had asked Urmila Matondkar to walk for my show as we had just done this super successful movie, Rangeela. And there began the trend of showstoppers in the industry. Because I was from the movies, I had a front row full of my actor friends, which has now become a norm. For me more than the trend, it's the support of my friends from the industry which has become a norm now," he said.What started as a costume designing and styling in Bollywood with the 1990-film Swarg, carved a niche for Malhotra as a full-fledged fashion designer. "In my 27-year-long experience as a designer and costume stylist, I have had the opportunity to work with actors for their stage performances, allowing me to understand the nuances of designing costumes. In those days if anybody asked me for a wedding outfit, I’d say I don’t have any because I made glamorous and modern costumes for movies.""I became popular amongst the NRI audience who were, at the time, very confused between traditional and western clothes. Yash Birla and Avanti Birla, asked me to open a store when I had never even thought of retail or a label, but with a lot of insistence, I did open one. But my mind and heart was still in films," he recalled.Malhotra looked back on his childhood revealing that he was never a bright student and this his entire childhood was spent at the theatre, watching movies. "I was only interested in the movies. Thursday would be a day off and every Saturday was a half day at school, so being in Bandra, Mumbai, I would visit its three popular theatres – Gaiety, Galaxy and Gemini. I've always been a big fan of Bollywood and I loved the actors, music, songs and the clothes that they wore."It was only at the age of 21 when Malhotra had his first professional stint with Bollywood. He cited, "Here I was, at the age of 21, when a photographer called Rakesh introduced me to Sridevi and asked me to assist him in movies. The concept of styling was non-existent at the time. Soon, I started getting a lot of offers to work in films with Sridevi, Sunny Deol and a lot of other famous actors."Malhotra made no bones in accepting that the first three years of his career were bad. "In those days, producers were independent, so if a film would flop, the office would be shut and cheques used to bounce. There was no place to go and I had nothing else to fall back on, as I didn’t want to join my father’s business. So, I decided I have to give it my all."For someone who's credited for the unapologetic glamour in the film industry, Hindi cinema in particular, Malhotra acknowledged that Bollywood been stylish through the decades. "The 40s, and especially the 50s as there was a great amount of British influence. Raj Kapoor’s sets were full of art deco influences, the costumes were super stylish and all the men would wear dinner jackets. The Sixties saw the resurgence of romance in Kashmir; actresses wore pastel shade saris, while the men layered up in sweaters. The 70s saw a lot of big collars, polka dots, and the flower power culture," he explained.While he maintained that if celebrities are in the limelight, they'll have to be a little more fashion conscious, he also pointed out that they should wear something which they're comfortable in.Having been in the industry for more than 27 years, Malhotra proudly accepted that films will always be his first love. "I think films are my first love, I’ll never leave them, and they’ll never leave me – hopefully. Today, if I had to choose between my collection and movies, I would choose the collection."He also credited the rise of technology and social media for the increased attention to film costumes. "In the last two to three years, there has been an increase in awareness of social media. Digital has now become a popular medium to be connected with everyone around the globe. But in the earlier days, there was a lot of hard work that one did. But if the film didn’t run, no one saw it. But today even if a film doesn’t run, if you make an outfit, people will post about it on Instagram first. So it’s a bit short-lived, yet instant, but I think we’ve gone through a test of time sustaining and being here."27 years on, the unapologetic glamour and exuberance continue to rule his designs and to this, a suave Malhotra highlighted how his only aim is to bring something extraordinary to the runway yet maintaining the signature touch. "Over the years, the brand has evolved to bring together traditional Indian fabrics and techniques with contemporary silhouettes. However, be it gowns with intricate gold embroidery, cigarette pants paired with Sherwani jackets for women, voluminous lehengas worn with cropped blouses or the use of non-traditional colours like royal blue, soft pink, maroon, Manish Malhotra as a brand continues to be unapologetically glamorous."The label's latest collection titled 'Tales of Indulgence' brought to ramp bespoke suits for men amid a backdrop of hundreds of glass strips hanging from the ceiling. A melange of evening, club, festive and occasion wear spanned from lapel jackets, baggy pleated pants, long velvet coats, tuxedos, tulle bows, corsets for both men and women at the recently concluded fashion week.