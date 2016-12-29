Manish Malhotra Welcomes Priyanka Chopra With A Star-studded Homecoming Party

After making a wave in the west, Priyanka Chopra is back home. She won a People's Choice Award for her work in Quantico, she presented at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and the prestigious Oscars, marked her edge by becoming the first Bollywood celebrity to appear on the popular American talk show, The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and also made headlines after gulping down tequila on The Ellen Degeneres TV show.

Whether it was her fashion picks or her professional choices, Priyanka has been on a roll this year! The actress, who's on long-due vacation in India, was welcomed by her friends in a lavish way.

Designer Manish Malhotra threw a star-studded homecoming party for PeeCee which was attended by various celebrities including Sushant Singh Rajput, Dia Mirza, Neha Dhupia and Sophie Choudhry.

Priyanka, who looked smashing in a bodycon dress and a denim jacket, came with her mother Madhu Chopra.

Well, Manish Malhotra surely knows how to throw Homecoming parties.