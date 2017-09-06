Matthew McConaughey Teams Up With Kiehl's To Benefit Autism

Actor Matthew McConaughey has partnered with skincare company Kiehls on a campaign benefiting the Autism Speaks organization.The collaboration is centered around a special video of the actor spreading the message that "children with autism need our support and they need it right now".Viewers are invited to share the informative video across all social media platforms to raise awareness and money for funding Autism research and resources.The brand is also releasing a limited edition version of their beloved Ultra Facial Cream. McConaughey was given the opportunity to design the packaging of the product, which features vibrant colours, geometric shapes, designs of airplanes and bikes, and of course the iconic Autism Speaks blue puzzle piece logo.This partnership isn't the only way the star is giving back.McConaughey and his wife, Camila, started the Just Keep Livin Foundation to provide high school students with after-school programs that encourage the development of the body and mind, making this partnership with Kiehl's and Autism Speaks a perfect fit.