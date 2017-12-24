Mayanka Patel and Poonam Gaur Take the Mrs India Crown

Mayanka Patel from Mumbai and Poonam Gaur from Gurugram were crowned Mrs India-Pride of Nation in two different categories at the grand finale that was held here on Saturday evening.Punjabi actor Ihana Dhillon, who made her debut in "Hate Story 4", and Telugu actor Payal Ghosh, who was recently seen as the lead in "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" opposite Vir Das, was the part of the jury panel for the finale show.Mayanka was announced winner in Group A category that had a participation of girls in the age bracket of 21 years to 34 years while Group B (34-45 years) saw Poonam taking the crown at the event that was organised by Glamour Gurgaon.The Grand Finale had three rounds where the 61 contestants wore designer ensembles.With an aim to showcase the beauty and talent of these enthusiastic ladies, Mrs India-Pride of Nation 2017 said it also strives to empower them to be better contributors to the society.