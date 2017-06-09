Meet Adwoa Aboah, Fashion's Inspiring New Voice

Her unconventional beauty has made her the new face of Gap and sealed her a place among the top modelling ranks. Half-British, half-Ghanian model and fashion activist Adwoa Aboah is garnering a cult online following. We take a look at her positive vibes that are making ripples in the fashion industry.

For Aboah the #Bridging the Gap film, in which she appears sporting bleached brows and hoop earrings by Bonheur jewelry, is all about "making space for the next generation, looking at things without judgment and unifying women." The former face of H&M stars alongside a diverse cast that includes Indian star Priyanka Chopra, American rapper Wiz Khalifa, American actress Yara Shahidi, and original supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Gracious, grateful and inspiring, via Instagram, Aboah openly thanked her biggest supporters -- Gap, and Edward Enniful, the man who is poised to become the new Editor of British Vogue, and who directed the ad campaign video for Gap.

More than just an 'it Brit,' the 25-year-old who features in a recent campaign for Versace's Versus is a true game changer and wears several hats: millennial fashion's new muse (note the red buzzcut, freckles and perfect pout), Cara Delevingne's bestie, and founder of Gurls Talk, an online platform that she launched last November.

Gurls Talk not only carries videos by Aboah, an advice-uploading space and a shop selling t-shirts, it aims to offer millennials -- whatever their class, race, sexual preferences or background -- a "trusting and loving" chatroom like space in which to speak out in all honesty.

Female identity, mental illness, addiction, sexuality and racial diversity are some of the hot topics up for debate on her community-powered domain. Subjects which resonate with Aboah's personal experience and troubled coming of age. Her early twenties were colored by self-loathing and deep depression, a frank interview with the Guardian reveals this week.

Aboah now has more than 200k Instagram followers. A proponent of authenticity, her latest tweets include virtual hugs, and feel-good messages to the masses, such as "difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations," and "I don't want a perfect life. I want a happy life."