Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities Of This Week

For a lot of people, the one-stop for latest trends is Bollywood. Not just the on-screen looks but also the off-screen appearances of the celebrities can set new trends. While some of your favourite celebrities get their style absolutely on point, others fail. Sometimes their experiments work, sometimes they don't. We bring you some of the worst-dressed celebrities of the week gone by.

Govinda

Govinda has been experimenting with his looks for over a decade now and that's what makes him the star that he is. His out-of-the-box dressing style has also got him brownie points - both in good and bad ways. At the recent Lion Gold Awards, the actor opted for a bright colourful printed jacket.

Image: Yogen Shah

Yami Gautam

Yami picked Didit Hediprasetyo separates for the launch of a song from her upcoming film Kaabil. She pulled her hair back in a ponytail and finished her look with a pair of black pumps.

Image: Yogen Shah

Urvashi Rautela

The actress, who was snapped at the airport, showed no hesitation in posing for the shutterbugs. She teamed up a white-top with a pair of blue denim shorts and chose black boots to complete thew look. Even though there's no technical fault with the look here, her make-up and jewellery pulled it down.

Image: Yogen Shah

Mallika Sherawat

The actress, who mostly stays abroad, was spotted at the airport recently. She wore an orange top with a pair of faded black denim. Though she tried to glam up her casual look with a dual-toned jacket, it didn't really work well for her.

Image: Yogen Shah

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha is quite busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Ok Jaanu. She recently went to a television show in a Theia Couture dress. She teamed the dress with a pair of metallic ankle-strap sandals and a gold-shaded ring.