Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities Of This Week

The awards season is here and so is the fashion extravaganza. The recent red carpets saw celebrities shun the usual cuts and colours and opt for bold cuts and high slits. While most of their experiments worked well, some fell a little short. We bring you some celebrities who went for a miss in the week gone by.

Richa Chadha chose a Priyanka Gangwal dress for a recent movie premiere. She didn't opt for any jewellery and completed her look with a pair of Christian Louboutin sandals.

Image: Yogen Shah

Another appearance that went wrong for us was the one when she chose a metallic gown for a recent award ceremony.

Image: Instagram/ Filmfare

Huma Qureshi turned up in a peplum hem and sleeve Madison top with black jeggings. Even though she tried to accentuate the look with a pair of glittery pumps and dainty jewellery, it failed to strike a chord.

Image: Yogen Shah

Pooja Bedi was recently snapped at an event sporting a suit which didn't really work well for her.

Image: Yogen Shah

Never the one to shy away from experimenting, Urvashi Rautela sported a maroon gown at the screening of XXX: Return of Xander Cage. It'd be nice if she takes it down a notch - the overall look was a bit too much of everything.

Image: Yogen Shah

Shraddha paired a sheer-sleeved Zara top with a tight-fit skirt while promoting her film OK Jaanu. Her hairdo and the booties did very little to enhance her overall glam quotient.