Meet The Worst Dressed Celebrities of This Week

The one thing inconsistent in Bollywood, apart from box-office numbers and celebrities' equation, is the fashion game. Some actors lead the game throughout, others find it hard to survive in an industry so fashion conscious. No matter what the event is, each of them, put their best styles forward. Sometimes it works, other times it fails to create a mark. But none stops them from taking the risks they do and for that Bollywood deserves an applause.

As the week come to an end, we bring you some of the worst-dressed celebrities of the week gone by.

Urvashi Rautela in a shimmery black dress

Image: Yogen Shah

Kangana Ranaut in Paule Ka

Image: Yogen Shah

Tamannaah Bhatia in Rami Kadi

Image: Instagram/ Tamannaah Bhatia

Sonakshi Sinha in Zara, Cover Story separates

Image: Yogen Shah

Twinkle Khanna in Distressed Denim