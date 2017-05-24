Melania Trump Refuses To Hold Donald's Hand; Video Goes Viral

Perhaps it is true that people say that nothing can be spared from the media's eyes. And this latest instance of Melania and Donald Trump being caught in an awkward moment, again, has proved this opinion right.

When the first couple landed in Rome to meet Pope Francis at Vatican, the President tried to reach out for his wife Melania's hand, but instead, she snapped her hand away to tuck her hair behind her ear.

This is not the first time that such an awkward moment was captured in the public glare as there have been similar instances in the past that have raised questions about their relationship.

Something similar was captured when the first couple arrived at the Tel Aviv airport where once again Melania whisked her hand away when Trump extended his hand towards her and the moment was captured on camera.

Everyone remembers the day when the Trumps were invited to the White House by the Obamas for the inauguration day back in January. Trump in a hurry to greet the Obamas forgot that his wife was accompanying him and left her behind. Later, Melania was escorted into the White House by Michelle and Barack Obama.

This instance has once again sent social media users into a frenzy.

This video has once again given rise to the speculations that something isn’t right in their relationship.