Melania Trump Sends Pamela Anderson a Thank You Note For a Fuax Fur Coat

Hollywood actress Pamela Anderson has now found an anti-fur ally in White House First Lady Melania Trump. For those who've followed Melania's style file probably know and understand the importance that fur holds in her closet but if reports are anything to go by, Flotus has now decided to make fashion statements sans fur.

Image: Getty Images

Anderson, an honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, reportedly sent a faux eco-fur coat to Trump which was customed designed by the Russian faux fur manufacturer Only Me.

The first lady appreciated and acknowledged Anderson's gesture and sent her a letter printed on the White House stationery. Dated April 20, the letter reads, "I very much appreciative your sending the beautiful eco-faux fur from Only Me. I am grateful for your support and encouraging words; they mean a great deal. Together, we can empower more women to stand up for their beliefs."

Anderson took to Twitter on Wednesday night to share the picture of the letter and wrote, "@flotus Dear Melania, Thank you for your sweet note. It is heartwarming to see you manage your position with such beauty and grace. Pamela."

@flotus

Dear Melania,

Thank you for your sweet note.

It is heartwarming to see you

manage your position with such beauty and grace.

Pamela pic.twitter.com/h9mmdqxp0h — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 3, 2017

A report in CNN states that the first lady's office has now sent a statement saying that "she does not wear fur."