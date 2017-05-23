X

Melania Trump Slaps Away Donald Trump's Hand Upon Arriving In Israel

shifa khan | News18.com

Updated: May 23, 2017, 12:25 PM IST
Representative Image: Reuters

Donald Trump’s first official overseas trip as US president has produced yet another viral moment for the internet to obsess over. Peace is a central theme of President Donald Trump’s landmark visit to the Middle East but he may need to urgently mend some tensions much closer to home.

Melania Trump declined holding her husband's hand as the pair arrived in Israel for the US president's first foreign visit. The footage shared online shows Mr. Trump extending his hand only for Melania to briskly slap it away.

Melania was dressed elegant in a crisp white pencil skirt and a blazer with dark glasses over her eyes. She was lagging a half-step behind, when President Trump stretched his palm backward to catch her right hand. The first lady appeared to brush away her husband’s attempt to hold her hand.

Video of the moment has gone viral. The White House has not responded to requests for comment.

It is not the first time that photographs and video clips of Melania Trump’s reactions to her husband have come under close social media scrutiny. At Trump’s inauguration, a clip of the first lady’s facial expression after he turned towards her went viral.

Looks like, Melania served her revenge cold!

First Published: May 23, 2017, 11:52 AM IST
