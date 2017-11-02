Memorable Moments from Past Editions of Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

At the end of November, some of the most stunning women on Earth will be jetting off to Shanghai, China, to star in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show (VSFS) -- one of the world's most hotly followed events. The show, which this year brings a collaboration with fashion house Balmain, will be broadcast November 28 on CBS. Ahead of the big day, here's a look at some standout moments from previous editions of the VSFS, since it began in 1995.From Stephanie Seymour to Adriana Lima, Helena Christensen, Karen Mulder, Naomi Campbell, Laetitia Casta, Heidi Klum, Miranda Kerr, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio and the Hadid sisters, for over two decades, the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has been bringing together some of the world's most famous models. Their presence alone is enough to make the show an unmissable annual event.Lingerie label Victoria's Secret also picks world-famous "Angels" to wear its iconic jewel-encrusted Fantasy Bra, the value of which has often exceeded $10 million. Claudia Schiffer, Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Gisele Bündchen, Miranda Kerr and, more recently, Lily Aldridge and Jasmine Tookes, have all been lucky enough to showcase this exceptional creation at the end of the show.As well as star models, the Fantasy Bra and a host of sexy ensembles, musical performances turn this fashion show into a truly spectacular event. For more than 20 years, artists and bands like Mary J. Blige, Destiny's Child, Sting, Seal, Justin Timberlake, Usher, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd have taken to the stage at this exceptional show.As a result, the VSFS draws an impressive audience worldwide. In 2015, the show was watched by some 6.59 million viewers on CBS, and is shown in more than 190 countries.