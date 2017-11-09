Met Gala Channels Catholic Imagery for 2018 Theme

Back in August, the fashion media widely reported that the theme of the next Met Gala, held in spring 2018 in New York, would be inspired by religion. In fact, the exact theme picked by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," The Met announced Wednesday.Eagerly awaited in the fashion world, the theme of the next Met Gala has been detailed by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 2018 edition of the prestigious event -- organized by fashion's high priestess Anna Wintour -- will be inspired by Catholic imagery. Expect looks rich in ornaments, embroidery and gold, no doubt finished with plenty of gemstones and jewelry. A selection of papal robes and accessories from the Vatican will be on display.After Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams in 2017, the 2018 event will see Rihanna, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney host the gala on May 7 alongside Anna Wintour.Each year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met) celebrates a designer or a specific fashion theme for its traditional and always popular spring exhibition. The Met Gala marks the show's grand opening, and is attended by some of the world's most famous and high-profile people.In 2016, the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art chose the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology," followed in 2017 by "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between."The exhibition will be open to the public May 10-October 8, 2018.