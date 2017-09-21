Michael Kors Desperate To Style Queen Elizabeth II

Designer Michael Kors is desperate to dress Queen Elizabeth II because he thinks she will look "aplomb" in any outfit she adorns.Kors, 58, who founded his label in 1981, thinks the 91-year-old queen is the "ultimate person" he would love to style because he believes she can pull off any outfit effortlessly.Speaking to Harper's Bazaar magazine, Kors said: "She would be my ultimate person to be able to dress. To pull it off with such aplomb, it's amazing."The designer has a long list of celebrity clientele including Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lawrence and believes "consistency" with a person's wardrobe choices is what defines a person's style."She has a total understanding of her life, her needs, what's the best part to show off... I love the consistency, I think it's brilliant. As the end of the day, consistency is what becomes style versus just fashion," said Kors.