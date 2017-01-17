SCORE

Michael Kors Enlists Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill And Romee Strijd For Spring Campaigns

AFP Relaxnews

First published: January 17, 2017, 10:04 AM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Image: AFP Relaxnews

For his Spring 2017 advertising campaigns, the American fashion designer Michael Kors has recruited a trio of top models -- Joan Smalls, Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd -- it was announced on January 15.

Replacing Freja Beha Erichsen, Joan Smalls is the new face of the Michael Kors Collection, while Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd star in the MICHAEL Michael Kors collection. Both Spring 2017 campaigns were shot by the legendary Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer Mario Testino.

With a theme of "Powerful Romance", the Puerto-Rican supermodel Joan Smalls is seen in a classic car, dressed in a floaty floral summer dress with white accessories.

Models Taylor Hill and Romee Strijd are captured on-the-go in a selection of sleek and glamorous pieces from the MICHAEL Michael Kors Spring 2017 collection.

The global campaigns will debut in February 2017.

