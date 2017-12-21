Michael Kors Joins The Fur-Free Movement

Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo have become the latest major fashion brands to go fur-free.The brands' parent group, Michael Kors Holdings Limited, has announced that production of fur in its products will be phased out by the end of December 2018."This decision marks a new chapter as our company continues to evolve its use of innovative materials," said John D. Idol, the company's Chairman and CEO, in a statement. It is a sentiment supported by designer Michael Kors, who added, "Due to technological advances in fabrications, we now have the ability to create a luxe aesthetic using non-animal fur."Kors also revealed that new techniques involving non-animal fur would be on show during his eponymous label's upcoming ready-to-wear show in February.The move was welcomed by The Humane Society of the United States, whose senior manager of fashion policy PJ Smith worked with Michael Kors Holdings Limited on its fur-free policy. Smith said: "Today's consumers want fashionable, luxurious clothing and accessories that also align with their social values and Michael Kors' fur-free move makes it a leader in that regard."The fur-free movement is gathering pace in the high fashion industry, and the news sees Michael Kors Holdings following in the footsteps of heavyweights such as Gucci, which announced back in October that it would avoid animal fur as of 2018. Armani, Hugo Boss, and Stella McCartney are additional examples of luxury labels that all operate with a fur-free model, with the Armani group making the switch last year, and Hugo Boss making a similar commitment in the summer of 2015.Michael Kors Holdings Limited acquired the Jimmy Choo brand in July of this year.