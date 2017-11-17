Michelin Gives Italy New Three Starred Restaurant for 2018

The Michelin Guide Italy revealed its 2018 selection on Thursday. The updated guide adds a ninth three-star restaurant, St. Hubertus, run by Italian chef Norbert Niederkofler and located in San Cassiano in the Dolomite Mountains.A member of the Relais & Châteaux network, St. Hubertus is the only restaurant in this year's selection to be freshly crowned with three stars by Red Guide inspectors. Nestled between the valley and the mountains of one of Italy's most picturesque ski resorts, at 1,500-meters altitude, chef Norbert Niederkofler takes inspiration from the mountainous region's produce to cook up a treat at his St. Hubertus restaurant.The chef is committed to nature and quality, with menus that are at one with the natural environment. "Ode to the surrounding nature using the delicious produce of the Alpine region, and to the farmers and local producers with whom he works every day, Norbert Niederkofler's dishes tell a thousand and one stories! Discovering his cuisine is an unforgettable human experience full of emotion," said Michael Ellis, International Director in charge of Michelin Guides.St. Hubertus adds to the already impressive list of eight triple Michelin-starred restaurants in Italy, including Nadia Santini's Dal Pescatore in Canneto Sull'Oglio, Massimo Bottura's Otseria Francescana in Modena and Enoteca Pinchiorri in Florence, run by Annie Féolde and Riccardo Monco.Foodies should keep an eye on the village of San Cassiano, which stands out in this 2018 guide with a second newly starred restaurant. La Siriola, awarded two Michelin stars for 2018, puts this little ski village on the map of unmissable gastronomic destinations.Still, Lombardy is the region with the most stars to its name, with 63 Michelin-starred restaurants, including seven new additions this year. The region of Campania follows with 41 Michelin-starred restaurants.The Michelin Guide Italy 2018 includes 365 Michelin-starred restaurants in total.