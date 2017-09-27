Milan Fashion Week: Beauty Highlights from the Event

Milan Fashion Week continued to dazzle over the weekend, with peppy, fun-loving and sophisticated catwalk beauty looks.Versace's high-voltage Spring/Summer 2018 made the headlines for reuniting original supermodels Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen on the catwalk, but the house's makeup look was slightly lower key. The models sported flawless, sunkissed complexions, defined lips and a bronze, smoky eye for a golden-hued finish.Missoni ran with the current trend for pastel eyeshadow, making it the focal point of its beauty look. Models sported bold smudges of color in Crayola shades of green and blue, complementing the look with a preppy coral matte lip.Marni took the bold eye trend one step further, pairing contrasting shades for a striking two-tone effect. Gelled-back hair, clean skin and neutral lips kept the look modern.The look was soft and romantic at Trussardi, where the models sported blooming complexions thanks to extra helpings of creamy, coral-hued blusher. A faded cherry red lip and simple, tousled hair completed the statement.Dewy skin was the main beauty statement at Bottega Veneta, with shimmering highlighter applied liberally to the cheekbones, brow bones, chin and lips. Minimal makeup kept the focus on the models' radiant complexions.