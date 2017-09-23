Milan Fashion Week Goes Bold on Beauty

Milan Fashion Week is really getting into its stride, and the Italian city has deemed Spring/Summer 2018 makeup to be loud and proud. We break down the most striking catwalk beauty looks seen so far.Moschino took the term ‘flower power' to fashionable new heights on Thursday, dressing up its star-studded lineup of supermodels as walking bouquets. But the real beauty statement came from the gamine, pixie cut wigs donned by the models, with Gigi Hadid seen here rocking a bright blonde crop. Thick, winged black eyeliner and visible lip liner kept the look elegant, yet slightly subversive.Fendi injected some color into its beauty look in an unexpected way -- via teal and green-colored hairpieces that were fixed onto the models' side partings and combed over one side of the head. Winged, feline-like eyeliner and nude lip kept the attention on the striking hair accessories.Gucci made a statement with retro aviators on the catwalk -- some of the models who didn't sport sunglasses wore lurid lavender eyeshadows with jewel-toned liner. The 1980s theme continued with big, voluminous blowouts, power earrings and hot pink lipstick.Byblos channelled a pop-art beauty aesthetic for spring, with models sporting candy toned eyeshadow applied all the way up to the brow bone, in shades of lime green, coral, and turquoise. Hair was kept loose and sleek, with a simple center part, and lips were worn nude.Finger waves made a comeback on the catwalk at the Les Copains show, with hair pinned back and set in crisp waves. A dewy complexion and smudged rosy lip added to the romance of the look.