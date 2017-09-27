Milan Fashion Week: Hairstyle Trends from the Runway

Multiple designers opted for a sleek blowout, with models taking to the runway wearing their hair straight and long. The look was extra glossy at Versace, where the models sported decorative hair pins, and slightly more romantic at Dolce & Gabbana, where the hair was softer, more flyaway, and accessorized with flowers and bejewelled headbands.There were lots of long side ponytails at The Sirius, but the label also made sure to represent ‘the shag,' one of fall's hottest mid-length styles.Shorter, more dramatic styles saw a catwalk resurgence, with Moschino dressing its models in gamine pixie crop wigs, and Giorgio Armani championing the bowl cut. Vivetta kept the hair slicked back from the face, in a nod to a trend that has been gaining momentum again on the red carpet recently.There were plenty of quirky touches, too, with Fendi debuting fake bangs in teal and blue shades, that were swept over to one side of the face for an emo look. Les Copains channelled old-school Hollywood with glamorous finger waves, and Prada kept things edgy by showcasing spiky bangs and by pulling the hair in front of the ears to resemble sideburns.