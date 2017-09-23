Milan Fashion Week: Moschino Causes a Sensation with Ballerinas and Flower Girls

The Italian fashion house and its artistic director Jeremy Scott made a major impact on Thursday, September 21, with a show that closed the second day of Milan's fashion week. With biker ballerinas, off-the-wall flower girls (or butterflies) and several retro pieces, the brand proved that it still has the power to surprise and impress the public.Poetry, romanticism, nostalgia, a heavy dose of rock, and the unbridled creativity of Jeremy Scott: all of these ingredients were present in Milan at the Moschino show where they caused a sensation that shook the world of fashion.The new collection was structured around two principal axes and enlivened by pieces sourced from Jeremy Scott's "My Little Pony" capsule collection.Rock and occasionally punk ballerinas were the first to stride down the catwalk in black or colored perfectos, biker and thigh boots, and fishnet stockings. All of these outfits were decorated with studs and other punk inspired details. In short, it was a vision of cool and sexy prima ballerinas for the modern world.Little by little, the rock silhouettes were gradually replaced by more poetic but equally original looks. Flower girls followed in the footsteps of ballerinas, some of them representing spring bouquets or -– more rarely -- butterflies. A coat dress entirely covered in flowers and a boule dress entirely covered in feathers and decorated with butterflies that appeared to be flying around the model particularly captured the attention of the assembled public.Above and beyond the collection, Moschino caused a sensation with a show that featured a multitude of runway stars. Naturally the Hadid sisters were in the thick of a cast that featured such names as Anna Cleveland, Kaia Gerber, Elsa Hosk, Lineisy Montero, Mayowa Nicholas, Yasmin Wijnaldum and France's Léa Julian.