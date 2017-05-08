X

Miley Cyrus Thinks Fashion Has Gone Downhill

IANS

Updated: May 8, 2017, 10:08 AM IST
(Photo: Reuters)

Singer Miley Cyrus believes fashion has gone downhill because people are not dressing outrageously.

The 24-year-old is known for wearing some outlandish garments over the years, including skimpy leotards, nipple tassles, as well as see through costumes.

"Girls really make me sad a lot of the time too, especially right now. I think fashion has taken us a little bit downhill," Cyrus said.

"I can only speak for the years that I've been alive, but I don't know if it has ever been so important to 'fit in'. It's not about standing out right now. Which is so weird, because it seems like for the really unique, smart kids in this generation, it's all about standing out.

"I love seeing these kids on Instagram that dress really dope. This whole world right now is so divided, in the arts, fashion - everything," she added.

First Published: May 8, 2017, 10:08 AM IST
