Milind Soman Flags Off Cult 10k Run in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Nearly 3,000 fitness enthusiasts took part in the second edition of the Cult 10K run flagged off here on Saturday by model and avid barefoot runner Milind Soman, organisers said.

"It is always great to be doing what I love and it's even more exciting to be associated with Cult 10k again. I truly believe running is more than an exercise," Soman said in a statement.

The day at the Kanteerava Stadium started with registered runners warming up, followed by a foot tapping high energy Zumba session with cult.fit celebrity trainer and Master Trainer of Zumba Fitness India, Shwetambari Shetty.

Each participant at the run got a cult.fit t-shirt and a bag, with medals for all the finishers.

The first prize winner at the 10k run category was awarded Rs. 50,000 followed by Rs. 25,000 for the second place and Rs. 10,000 for the third place.

In the 5k run category, which was also organised alongside the 10K run, winners bagged the first prize of Rs. 30,000, Rs. 20,000 for the second place and Rs. 10,000 for third place.

Cult fitness centres, a part of cure.fit, allows users to get trained in different body weight formats by national and international trainers in strength and conditioning, spinning, boxing, mixed martial arts, Zumba dance and yoga in group classes.

Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, co-founders of cure.fit, also participated in the 10k run.

"At Cult we believe there are many ways to achieve fitness goals and running is a very accessible way to pursue fitness. Anyone can run anytime, anywhere and it doesn't cost much. Cult 10K with Milind is inspiring thousands of people to make running part of their lifestyle and we will look to make this an iconic running event in the country," Bansal said.