Miranda Kerr Marries Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel

Supermodel Miranda Kerr married Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in an intimate ceremony in southern California.

Guests were spotted arriving at Spiegel's home here ahead of the wedding on Saturday evening, reports people.com.

Prior to the pair's nuptials, caterers and employees were seen preparing for a big celebration in the backyard of Spiegel's home.

According to sources, it was a private small ceremony for family and friends -- around 40 guests total -- and everyone was chauffeured to Spiegel's house in cars.

Women were seen wearing colourful floor-length dresses and the men wore suits.

"For a small wedding, it has been a huge production. The wedding and reception are intimate, but lavish and classy. Miranda has been very involved. She has great taste and knew exactly what she wanted. She is very sweet. She is ecstatic to marry Evan," a source said.

The couple got engaged in late July 2016.

Kerr, who was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom, first met Spiegel at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, and were spotted together here in June 2015.