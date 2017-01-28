Miss Universe: Lara Dutta Urges Fans To Vote For Roshmitha Harimurthy

Mumbai: Former Miss Universe and actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi has come out in support of Roshmitha Harimurthy, who will be representing India at the upcoming 65th edition of Miss Universe pageant to be held in Manila.

Lara, who was crowned as Miss Universe in 2000, says she believes in Harimurthy and urged her fans and followers to vote for her.

"This is a girl I believe in, now it's time for you to make her win. Tweet Miss Universe India to vote! India, it's time to stand united and vote," Lara posted on Twitter.

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen will be on the judges' panel for the upcoming pageant, which will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay in the Philippines' capital on January 30.