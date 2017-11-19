GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Miss World 2017: PM Modi, Harayana CM Congratulate Manushi Chhillar

The 21-year-old Manushi, who hails from Haryana, competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.

News18.com

November 19, 2017, 10:16 AM IST
Miss World 2017: PM Modi, Harayana CM Congratulate Manushi Chhillar
The 21-year-old Manushi, who hails from Haryana, competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.
PM Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Manushi Chillar for winning the coveted "Miss World 2017" pageant at Sanya in China. "Congratulations @ManushiChhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment," he wrote.




The 21-year-old Manushi, who hails from Haryana, competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena in China.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also congratulated Manushi Chillar for the big win.




The Chief Minister said that by winning the crown of Miss World 17 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000, "the daughter of Haryana" had made the country and the state proud.

