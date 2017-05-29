'Missing' Chennai-based Model Gaanam Nair Returns Home

Chennai: The 28-year-old Chennai model, Gaanam Nair, who was reported missing returned home in Chennai on Monday.

The model was reportedly depressed but police refused to give any details till the investigation is complete.

Nair's family had filed a missing person report after they failed to contact her since 26 May 2017.

A native of Delhi Gaanam Nair, a small-time model and marketing manager at a salon in Nungambakam, has been staying in Chennai for past 15 years with her aunt.

Nair did not report to work on Friday, following which a complaint was registered at KK Nagar police station.

Before her disappearance, Nair was last seen on her way to work, travelling from Virugambakkam to Nungambakkam on a black Activa early on the morning of 26 May. The police are now examining CCTV footage in the hopes of uncovering a clue.