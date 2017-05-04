DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Mithun Chakraborty's Daughter Dishani Chakraborty Is New On Our Star Kid Radar
Image Courtesy: Instagram/ DishaChakraborty
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani is all grown up now and looks stunning. Dishani Chakraborty is creating a buzz on social media. We have seen how Navya, Jhanvi, Sara and Samara grabbed the attention on social media. In the same way, now its turn of the daughter of our own disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty’s Daughter. Her Instagram account has over 30,000 followers.
Mithun adopted Dishani when she was a baby, and raised her along with his sons, Mahaakshay (Mimoh), Ushmey, and Namashi. Dishani has largely stayed away from the limelight but she is apparently interested to follow her father's footsteps. She is reportedly pursuing an acting course in New York Film Academy.
Bollywood’s ‘Disco Dancer’ Mithun Chakraborty will soon be seen in a Bangladeshi movie ‘Hasan Raja’. This film is directed by British-Bangladeshi Filmmaker, Rahul Amin. Raima Sen will also be seen with Mithun Da in the movie. While, Mithun is busy with his Bangladeshi project, his daughter Dishani Chakraborty is ready to make her debut in Bollywood.
Dishani Chakraborty is among those star kids of today who love to make style statements with her clothes. She dresses up with oodles of style and panache and sure looks chic in every outfit. She is touted as the next star kid who will make a much hyped debut.
Have you seen her recent pictures? The star kid seems Bollywood ready! Take a look:
Dishani has grown up to be such a stunner!
Her pictures scream 'selfie addict' loudly.
Her fashion game is on point!
Dishani Chakraborty also seems to love Snapchat filters.
She is a true daddy's girl and these pictures say it all.
Her picture with Salman Khan is giving us fangirl feels!
Isn't She cute?
Though, the other two sons of this dancing prodigy failed to do something worthwhile in Bollywood, we certainly have high hopes with this pretty woman, Dishani.
