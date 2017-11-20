Mix and Match to Create Different Looks

Different looks for men can be created by fusion of the garments and accessories in their existing wardrobe. Coordination between patterns like checks, paisley and solids is required, suggest experts.Kim Virk, Business Head at Carlton London, and designer Sunil Mehra have listed a few looks:* Formal: A well fitted tuxedo or evening jacket with colour-coordinated pants can make every man appear chic. Revealing a bit of the shirt cuff can add a point to one's style game.A grown man should have at least two to three pairs of formal shoes in his arsenal. A pair of Oxfords is a staple in every man's wardrobe. It is usually used for office and work related events. Brogues and Chelsea boots can also be part of your formal shoe collection.* Business casual: This category falls generally in between formals and casual. One would dress in a business casual ensemble for a party, brunch, date or other any social occasion.It is a lighter spin on a formal wear but is dressier than casual wear. Chelsea boots, sneakers, loafers, monk straps, boat shoes and even Oxfords and Derby's can be paired with denims, trousers, chinos and a blazer or sport coat on top to create a fantastic business casual outfit.* Casual: High tops, slip-ons and even athletic kicks can be experimented with loafers and boots. They can be paired with T-shirts, Henley's, denims, chinos, shorts and cargoes for a cool look.* Indo-western look: Bandhgala seems to be a perfect trend this season. The great thing about wearing a bandhgala is that one can pair it with a regular jeans and/or a kurta. Opt for silk bandhgala in velvet finish for a formal event.Ornamental detachable buttons can give a graceful look for a wedding soirée. An overall power booster to the look can be a good pair of handmade mojaris in neutral colours.