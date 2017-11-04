Model Adwoa Aboah Fronts New Marc Jacobs Beauty Campaign

Model of the moment Adwoa Aboah has been unveiled as the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.The model and activist is following in the footsteps of fellow famous faces like Kaia Gerber and Winona Ryder in taking on the role of ambassador for the brand. She will star in the Marc Jacobs Beauty Spring 2018 campaign, which will launch later this year."Marc gave me my first fashion show in New York City," Aboah said in a statement. "It was a dream come true and from that point on, he has been one of my biggest supporters. I am so excited to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and to have been able to work alongside Marc once again is truly inspirational. His attention to detail is like no other and you see his vision instantly come to life."The campaign, which was shot by David Sims, sees Aboah wearing the brand new 'Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon' in the shade 'How rouge,' which will make its debut this December. A liquid lipstick in a crayon form, the product promises to deliver a bold, long-lasting colour with just one swipe, offering a lightly shimmering 'ghost pearl' finish.British beauty Aboah has seen her modelling career skyrocket this year, fronting major fashion campaigns for Dior, Miu Miu, H&M, Gap and many others, as well as strutting down the runway for most of the industry's biggest luxury houses. She has had plenty of practice at working with the beauty sector, too -- she starred in Sephora's Spring/Summer 2017 ad campaign, and took to the catwalk for L'Oréal's headline-grabbing Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week in October. She is also the founder of 'Gurls Talk,' an online platform that offers young women a space to discuss topics such as female identity, mental illness, addiction, sexuality and racial diversity.The 'Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon' launches on December 12 at sephora.com and on December 16 at marcjacobsbeauty.com, before being made available in-store at Sephora, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Harrods and John Lewis.