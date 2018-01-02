GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Model Kendall Jenner Denies Pregnancy Rumours

The 22-year-old denied her pregnancy rumours on Twitter, reports tmz.com. "I just like bagels ok," Kendall wrote.

IANS

Updated:January 2, 2018, 10:42 AM IST
Model Kendall Jenner Denies Pregnancy Rumours
Courtesy: Instagram/ Kendall Jenner
Model Kendall Jenner has denied she is pregnant and said her growing belly was just because of her love for bagels.

Kendall posted a photograph over the weekend in which she can be seen taking a selfie in front of a mirror. Her fans started commenting that the star looked pregnant. The 22-year-old denied her pregnancy rumours on Twitter, reports tmz.com. "I just like bagels ok," Kendall wrote.

While Kendall has set the record straight, her younger sister and reality TV star Kylie Jenner is yet to confirm her pregnancy reports, which have been floating for some months.
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
