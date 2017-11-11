GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Modelling Not Just About Being Pretty: Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu first stepped into showbiz as a model.

IANS

Updated:November 11, 2017, 1:52 PM IST
Image: Taapsee Pannu's Official Twitter Account
Actress Taapsee Pannu, who first stepped into showbiz as a model, says modelling is not just about being pretty.

Taapsee, who has made her mark with films like "Pink", "Naam Shabana" and "Judwaa 2", spoke about it when she joined the panel of judges of "India's Next Top Model Season 3" for a special episode.

Taapsee, along with the judge and host of the show Dabboo Ratnani and Malaika Arora, selected the girl who has got the perfect shot while hanging mid-air.

"Modelling was my first ever job, so it's a very nostalgic moment for me to be a part of 'India's Next Top Model'. Modelling is not just about being pretty, a perfect model is one who has a blend of tranquility and personality," Taapsee said in a statement.

"I am glad that 'India's Next Top Model' has contestants who have the capabilities to break all the stereotypes," she added.

The show airs on MTV.
